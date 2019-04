The NBA regular-season is in the rearview mirror and the playoff bracket is set for the playoffs to begin on Saturday, April 13. The Warriors hold the West's top seed as they look to three-peat, while Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks sit atop the Eastern Conference.

So how is the bracket set up and when can you catch every first round game?

Check out the list of playoff matchups and the daily schedule below.

West Playoff Bracket

Warriors (1) vs. Clippers (8)

Nuggets (2) vs. Spurs (7)

Blazers (3) vs. Thunder (6)

Rockets (4) vs. Jazz (5)

East Playoff Bracket

Bucks (1) vs. Pistons (8)

Raptors (2) vs. Magic (7)

76ers (3) vs. Nets (6)

Celtics (4) vs. Pacers (5)

Full Playoff Schedule

Saturday, April 13

Game 1: 76ers (3) vs. Nets (6) – 2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 1: Raptors (2) vs. Magic (7) – 5:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 1: Warriors (1) vs. Clippers (8) – 8:15 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 1: Nuggets (2) vs. Spurs (7) – 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, April 14

Game 1: Celtics (4) vs. Pacers (5) – 1:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 1: Blazers (3) vs. Thunder (6) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 1: Bucks (1) vs. Pistons (8) – 7:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 1: Rockets (4) vs. Jazz (5) – 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Monday, April 15

Game 2: 76ers (3) vs. Nets (6) – 8:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Warriors (1) vs. Clippers (8) – 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Tuesday, April 16

Game 2: Raptors (2) vs. Magic (7) – 8:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Nuggets (2) vs. Spurs (7) – 9:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Game 2: Blazers (3) vs. Thunder (6) – 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Wednesday, April 17

Game 2: Celtics (4) vs. Pacers (5) – 7:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 2: Bucks (1) vs. Pistons (8) – 8:00 p.m. ET, NBA TV

Game 2: Rockets (4) vs. Jazz (5) – 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Thursday, April 18

Game 3: 76ers (3) vs. Nets (6) – 8:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Nuggets (2) vs. Spurs (7) – 9:00 p.m. ET, NBATV

Game 3: Warriors (1) vs. Clippers (8) – 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Friday, April 19

Game 3: Raptors (2) vs. Magic (7) – 7:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Celtics (4) vs. Pacers (5) – 8:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 3: Blazers (3) vs. Thunder (6) – 9:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Saturday, April 20

Game 4: 76ers (3) vs. Nets (6) – 3:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4: Nuggets (2) vs. Spurs (7) – 5:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 3: Bucks (1) vs. Pistons (8) – 8:00 p.m. ET, ESPN

Game 3: Rockets (4) vs. Jazz (5) – 10:30 p.m. ET, ESPN

Sunday, April 21

Game 4: Celtics (4) vs. Pacers (5) – 1:00 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4: Warriors (1) vs. Clippers (8) – 3:30 p.m. ET, ABC

Game 4:​ Raptors (2) vs. Magic (7) – 7:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4:​ Blazers (3) vs. Thunder (6) – 9:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Monday, April 22

Game 4: Bucks (1) vs. Pistons (8) – 8:00 p.m. ET, TNT

Game 4:​ Rockets (4) vs. Jazz (5) – 10:30 p.m. ET, TNT

***Rest of games only if necessary***

Tuesday, April 23

Game 5: Raptors (2) vs. Magic (7) – Time and Network TBD

Game 5: 76ers (3) vs. Nets (6) – Time and Network TBD

Game 5: Nuggets (2) vs. Spurs (7) – Time and Network TBD

Game 5: Blazers (3) vs. Thunder (6) – Time and Network TBD

Wednesday, April 24

Game 5: Bucks (1) vs. Pistons (8) – Time and Network TBD

Game 5: Celtics (4) vs. Pacers (5) – Time and Network TBD

Game 5: Warriors (1) vs. Clippers (8) – Time and Network TBD

Game 5: Rockets (4) vs. Jazz (5) – Time and Network TBD

Thursday, April 25

Game 6: Raptors (2) vs. Magic (7) – Time and Network TBD

Game 6: 76ers (3) vs. Nets (6) – Time and Network TBD

Game 6: Nuggets (2) vs. Spurs (7) – Time and Network TBD

Game 6: Blazers (3) vs. Thunder (6) – Time and Network TBD

Friday, April 26

Game 6: Bucks (1) vs. Pistons (8) – Time and Network TBD

Game 6: Celtics (4) vs. Pacers (5) – Time and Network TBD

Game 6: Warriors (1) vs. Clippers (8) – Time and Network TBD

Game 6: Rockets (4) vs. Jazz (5) – Time and Network TBD

Saturday, April 27

Game 7: Raptors (2) vs. Magic (7) – Time and Network TBD

Game 7: 76ers (3) vs. Nets (6) – Time and Network TBD

Game 7: Nuggets (2) vs. Spurs (7) – Time and Network TBD

Game 7: Blazers (3) vs. Thunder (6) – Time and Network TBD

Sunday, April 28

Game 7: Bucks (1) vs. Pistons (8) – Time and Network TBD

Game 7: Celtics (4) vs. Pacers (5) – Time and Network TBD

Game 7: Warriors (1) vs. Clippers (8) – Time and Network TBD

Game 7: Rockets (4) vs. Jazz (5) – Time and Network TBD