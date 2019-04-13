Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has been named the National Basketball Coaches Association's 2019 Coach of the Year, the association announced Saturday morning.

Budenholzer, 49, led the Bucks to 60 victories—marking Milwaukee's best regular season since 1980-81–and the league's best record, 60–22, in his first season with the team.

"Mike Budenholzer in his first year as the Head Coach of the Bucks, led the franchise to the top record in the entire NBA," Mavericks head coach and NBCA President Rick Carlilse said in a statement. "Congrats to Bud on this prestigious recognition."

Before Budenholzer took over the team, Milwaukee finished the 2017-18 season with 44-wins. The franchise had not broken 50-wins since 2000-01, yet under Budenholzer the team finished two games ahead of the Raptors (58–24) in the East for the No. 1 seed.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by your peers, and that makes this award truly special," Budenholzer said in a statement. "Thank you to my colleagues across the NBA, and most importantly thank you to our players and staff in Milwaukee. The players' and staffs' work this year has given our team and our fans a very special season."

This year's recognition marks the second time in Budenholzer's career that he's won a Coach of the Year award. He received the Red Auerbach Trophy, which is selected by the media, as the NBA's Coach of the Year in 2014-15 after leading the Hawks to a 60-22 record and the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Also receiving votes were Brooklyn's Kenny Atkinson, Denver's Michael Malone, Indiana's Nate McMillan, San Antonio's Gregg Popovich, the Clippers' Doc Rivers, Utah's Quin Snyder and Portland's Terry Stotts.

Dwane Casey won the NBCA's award in 2018 and Mike D'Antoni and Erik Spoelstra were co-winners after 2017's inaugural vote.