Bucks' Mike Budenholzer Named NBCA 2019 Coach of the Year by Peers

Budenholzer led the Bucks to a 60-win season in his first year at the helm.

By Emily Caron
April 13, 2019

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has been named the National Basketball Coaches Association's 2019 Coach of the Year, the association announced Saturday morning.

Budenholzer, 49, led the Bucks to 60 victories—marking Milwaukee's best regular season since 1980-81–and the league's best record, 60–22, in his first season with the team.

"Mike Budenholzer in his first year as the Head Coach of the Bucks, led the franchise to the top record in the entire NBA," Mavericks head coach and NBCA President Rick Carlilse said in a statement. "Congrats to Bud on this prestigious recognition."

Before Budenholzer took over the team, Milwaukee finished the 2017-18 season with 44-wins. The franchise had not broken 50-wins since 2000-01, yet under Budenholzer the team finished two games ahead of the Raptors (58–24) in the East for the No. 1 seed.

"It's an incredible honor to be recognized by your peers, and that makes this award truly special," Budenholzer said in a statement. "Thank you to my colleagues across the NBA, and most importantly thank you to our players and staff in Milwaukee. The players' and staffs' work this year has given our team and our fans a very special season."

This year's recognition marks the second time in Budenholzer's career that he's won a Coach of the Year award. He received the Red Auerbach Trophy, which is selected by the media, as the NBA's Coach of the Year in 2014-15 after leading the Hawks to a 60-22 record and the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Also receiving votes were Brooklyn's Kenny Atkinson, Denver's Michael Malone, Indiana's Nate McMillan, San Antonio's Gregg Popovich, the Clippers' Doc Rivers, Utah's Quin Snyder and Portland's Terry Stotts.

Dwane Casey won the NBCA's award in 2018 and Mike D'Antoni and Erik Spoelstra were co-winners after 2017's inaugural vote.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message