Joel Embiid, Amir Johnson Caught on Cell Phone During Sixers vs. Nets Game 1

The Sixers lost big at home against the Nets in Game 1.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 13, 2019

The NBA playoffs didn't get off to a great start for Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

The third-seeded Sixers couldn't get anything going at home against the Brooklyn Nets during the first-round matchup, falling behind by as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter. 

The game was going so poorly, even Embiid and backup center Amir Johnson appeared to lose interest. The two were caught on the game broadcast looking at a message on Johnson's phone during a break on the bench.

It's not a good look for a Philadelphia team that's invested in its lineup to lose big in a playoff opener at home. It's even worse when a star player appears distracted when they need him most. 

"It's completely unacceptable," Sixers coach Brett Brown said of the incident. "The club will deal with it."

The Sixers ultimately fell 111–102. Embiid finished the game with 22 points and 15 rebounds but shot just 33.3% from the field.

Johnson and Embiid could potentially be fined or suspended for using the cell phone and violating a league rule.

Game 2 is scheduled for Monday at 8 p.m. ET.

 

