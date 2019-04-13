Watch: Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley Called for Double Technicals, Ejected in Game 1

Durant and Beverley were ejected with 4:41 left in the fourth quarter of Saturday night's game.

By Jenna West
April 13, 2019

Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley were ejected from Saturday night's first-round playoff game between the Warriors and Clippers.

The two players were called for double technicals with 4:41 left in the fourth quarter and the Warriors ahead 112–95 after Beverly was knocked out of bounds. Durant and Beverley exchanged words, prompting their ejections.

Both players exchanged verbal jabs all night, including Beverley calling Durant out on flopping earlier in the evening.

Golden State beat Los Angeles 121–104 in the Game 1 matchup on Saturday night. Game 2 is set for Monday, April 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET.

