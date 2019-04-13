Kevin Durant and Patrick Beverley were ejected from Saturday night's first-round playoff game between the Warriors and Clippers.

The two players were called for double technicals with 4:41 left in the fourth quarter and the Warriors ahead 112–95 after Beverly was knocked out of bounds. Durant and Beverley exchanged words, prompting their ejections.

KD and Pat Beverley got tossed 😳 pic.twitter.com/lBLYACb5pb — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2019

Both players exchanged verbal jabs all night, including Beverley calling Durant out on flopping earlier in the evening.

Right before they were both ejected, KD and Pat Beverley were going at it 😬 pic.twitter.com/Ne0XibErCe — ESPN (@espn) April 14, 2019

Patrick Beverley called KD out on a flop...multiple times 😂



(via @espn) pic.twitter.com/2IfP1D0QQs — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) April 14, 2019

Golden State beat Los Angeles 121–104 in the Game 1 matchup on Saturday night. Game 2 is set for Monday, April 15 at 10:30 p.m. ET.