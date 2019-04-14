Pistons' Andre Drummond Ejected After Fouling Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo

Pistons Andre Drummond was ejected after being given a Flagrant 2 foul Sunday.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 14, 2019

Pistons Andre Drummond was ejected after being given a Flagrant 2 foul in his team's NBA playoffs first-round Game 1 loss to the Bucks on Sunday. 

Drummond was given the foul after shoving Giannis Antetokounmpo on a layup attempt in the third quarter with the Bucks ahead 95–54. Blake Griffin, who wasn't in uniform, picked up a technical foul after the play. 

Drummond finished with 12 points, 12 rebounds, two assists and a steal in the 121–86 loss. Game 2 will be Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET.  

