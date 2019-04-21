Klay Thompson is in tip-top postgame playoff interview form.

The Warriors guard had a clutch performance in Golden State's 113–105 Game 4 win over the Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. He put up 27 first-half points, finishing with 32 total. Before Sunday's game, he averaged 13.7 points in the first three games of the series.

Thompson first gifted us with this gem, saying he jumped into the ocean before Sunday's game in Los Angeles and that got him back on track.

Klay just "jumped in the ocean" to reset his mind before today's game! 😂#DubNation | #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/txYbe6kNOF — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 21, 2019

Thompson then pointed out the Warriors' game motto, which he did using his postgame towel that more importantly happened to be upside down.

The Warriors lead 3–1, with Game 5 set for Wednesday.

Never change Klay, never change.