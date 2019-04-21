Warriors' Klay Thompson 'Jumped in the Ocean' Before Game 4 Standout Performance

Klay Thompson is in tip-top postgame playoff interview form.

By Charlotte Carroll
April 21, 2019

Klay Thompson is in tip-top postgame playoff interview form.

The Warriors guard had a clutch performance in Golden State's 113–105 Game 4 win over the Clippers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. He put up 27 first-half points, finishing with 32 total. Before Sunday's game, he averaged 13.7 points in the first three games of the series.

Thompson first gifted us with this gem, saying he jumped into the ocean before Sunday's game in Los Angeles and that got him back on track.

Thompson then pointed out the Warriors' game motto, which he did using his postgame towel that more importantly happened to be upside down. 

The Warriors lead 3–1, with Game 5 set for Wednesday.

Never change Klay, never change.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message