Damian Lillard was on fire in the Portland Trail Blazers' 118-115 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 5 on Tuesday.

He put an end to OKC's season with a cold-blooded, 37-foot game-winner as time expired, giving him a playoff franchise-record 50 points on the night.

“It was a great feeling,” Lillard said postgame. “When it left my hands, it felt good.”

Lillard also holds the Blazers' franchise record for most points in a half of a playoff game, as he had 34 at intermission. He tied the team's record for three-pointers made in a half and became the Blazers' leader in three-pointers made in the playoffs.

He fell just short of tying Eric Floyd's all-time first-half record of 39 points set in 1987. Michael Jordan holds the postseason record for points in a single game with 63, set in 1986.

With the victory, the Blazers advance to the Western Conference semifinals to face the winner between the Nuggets and Spurs.