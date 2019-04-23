Damian Lillard came out hot for the Portland Trail Blazers' Game 5 matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

In just the first half of play, he scored 34 points on 12-of-17 shooting. Lillard connected on 6-of-8 from behind the arc.

Damian Lillard with a historic half for Portland: 34 points, Blazers record in a half



Lillard now owns the Blazers' franchise record for most points in a half of a playoff game. He also tied the team's record for three-pointers made in a half and became the Blazers' leader in three-pointers made in the playoffs.

He fell just short of tying Eric Floyd's all-time first-half record of 39 points set in 1987. Michael Jordan holds the postseason record for points in a single game with 63, set in 1986.

Lillard is now averaging 28.7 points per game in the first-round series against the Thunder.

The Blazers lead 61–60 at halftime and lead the series 3–1.