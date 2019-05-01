After struggling mightily in the Celtics' 123–102 loss to the Bucks in Game 2, Kyrie Irving was asked about the burden of being the lone All-Star on the Celtics.

"There's no extra burden," he said, according to ESPN. "This is what I signed up for, this is what Boston traded for me for."

"Being able to go back, get back in the trenches, get ready for another battle on Friday, that's what you live for," Irving added. "Basketball is fun when it comes like this and you have to respond, and this is the type of basketball you want to be playing this time of year."

Irving fueled the Celtics' road win in Game 1 with 26 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds, but posted just nine points off 4-of-18 shooting in Game 2. After missing the playoffs last season due to injury, Irving is in his first postseason with Boston.

Game 3 between the Celtics and Bucks is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on Friday, May 3.