NBA Draft Order: Full First Round Order

The pick order for the NBA draft is officially set.

The order of the first 14 picks was determined at Tuesday's draft lottery in Chicago, with the Pelicans winning the lottery and earning the No. 1 overall pick. The Grizzlies earned the second-overall pick.

Duke's Zion Williamson is widely considered to be the front-runner to go first-overall, and Murray State's Ja Morant and Williamson's Duke teammate RJ Barrett are expected to slot in behind him.

The Suns selected Deandre Ayton with the first-overall pick in last year's NBA draft.

Here are the first 30 picks, before any draft-day trades take place.

1. New Orleans Pelicans (33-49)

2. Memphis Grizzlies (33-49)

3. ​New York Knicks (17-65)

4. Los Angeles Lakers (37-45)

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (19-63)

6. Phoenix Suns (19-63)

7. Chicago Bulls (22-60)

8. Atlanta Hawks (29-53) via Dallas Mavericks (33-49)

9. Washington Wizards (32-50)

10. Atlanta Hawks (29-53)

11. Minnesota Timberwolves (36-46)

12. Charlotte Hornets (39-43)

13. Miami Heat (39-43)

14. Boston Celtics (49-33) via Sacremento Kings (39-43)

15. Detroit Pistons (41-41)

16. Orlando Magic (42-40)

17. Brooklyn Nets (42-40)

18. Indiana Pacers (48-34)

19. San Antonio Spurs (48-34)

20. Boston Celtics from Los Angeles Clippers (49-33)

21. Oklahoma City Thunder (49-33)

22. Boston Celtics (49-33)

23. Utah Jazz (50-32)

24. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31)

25. Portland Trail Blazers (53-29)

26. Cleveland Cavaliers from Houston Rockets (19-63)

27. Brooklyn Nets from Denver Nuggets (42-40)

28. Golden State Warriors (57-25)

29. San Antonio Spurs from Toronto Raptors (48-34)

30. Milwaukee Bucks (60-22)