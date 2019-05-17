Pacers Guard Tyreke Evans Dismissed From NBA for Violating League's Anti-Drug Program

Getty Images

Evans violated the league's anti-drug program.

By Emily Caron
May 17, 2019

Pacers free agent Tyreke Evans has been “dismissed and disqualified” from the NBA for violating the anti-drug program, the league announced Friday. Evans will be eligible to apply for reinstatement in two years.

"The Indiana Pacers were informed Friday by the NBA that Tyreke Evans has been dismissed from the league for a violation of the league's anti-drug policy," the Pacers said in a statement. "We take these matters seriously and will reach out to Tyreke to offer our support."

The NBA, teams and the Players Association are prohibited from publicly disclosing any more information on Evans' usage or suspension.

The 29-year-old guard averaged 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for Indiana this season through 69 appearances including 18 starts. Evans was suspended for one game early in the season for tardiness and missed games later in the Pacers season for personal reasons. Evans won Rookie of the Year in 2009-10 after being selected by the Kings with the No. 4 overall pick. He is a career 15.7 points per game scorer.

Indiana's 48–34 season ended with a first-round playoff loss to the Celtics.

