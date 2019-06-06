Watch: Kyle Lowry Shoved by Warriors Fan While Diving for Loose Ball

Lowry crashed into a couple of fans sitting courtside and was pushed afterward.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
June 06, 2019

Kyle Lowry was not well-received by a Warriors fan sitting courtside during Wednesday night's Game 3 contest.

Early in the fourth quarter of the NBA Finals matchup, Lowry jumped into the first row of the stands at Oracle Arena in an attempt to save a loose ball. Lowry collided with two fans upon landing in the stands and knocked one of them backwards into the row behind them.

As Lowry attempted to stand up, one Warriors fan appeared to shove the Raptors star.

Sometime after the altercation, the fan was seen getting escorted out of his seat by a member of Oracle Arena's security team, according to Yahoo Sports.

"There's no place for that. He had no reason to touch me," Lowry told reporters postgame. "He had to reach over two seats and then say some vulgar language to me... Hopefully he never comes back to an NBA game."

The Raptors lead the series 2–1 after beating the Warriors 123–109 on the night. Lowry finished the game with 23 points, five rebounds and nine assists.

