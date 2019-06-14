Police: Raptors Executive Accused of Hitting Cop After Game 6

Raptors president Masai Ujiri involved in sideline altercation after Toronto beat Golden State for their first NBA title.

By Scooby Axson
June 14, 2019

Authorities are looking into allegations that Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri was involved in an altercation with a sheriff’s deputy after the Raptors won their first NBA title with a 114–110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

According to NBC Bay Area, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said that the deputy was pushed and struck in the face.

Ujiri was reportedly denied access to the court and the team's celebration because he did not have the correct credentials to be allowed on the floor.

“(The deputy) did not know who the man was and asked for the credential, and that’s when he tried to push past our deputy, and our deputy pushed him back, and there was another push that kind of moved up and struck our deputy in the face,” Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly told the San Francisco Chronicle. “At that point, several bystanders intervened and the executive did ultimately get back onto the court without displaying credentials.”

“It’s not like we were going to chase him down,” Kelly said. “He had a right to be there, but he didn’t follow the credential policy.”

The Sheriff's Office labeled the incident battery on an officer, classified as a misdemeanor, and will be investigating with the Oakland Police Department.

Ujiri, 48, has been with the Raptors since 2013. Before that, he was the general manager of the Denver Nuggets, winning Executive of the Year in 2013.

No one has been arrested and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will be looking at the incident to see if charges will be filed.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message