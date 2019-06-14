Authorities are looking into allegations that Toronto Raptors president of basketball operations Masai Ujiri was involved in an altercation with a sheriff’s deputy after the Raptors won their first NBA title with a 114–110 victory over the two-time defending champion Golden State Warriors.

According to NBC Bay Area, the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said that the deputy was pushed and struck in the face.

Ujiri was reportedly denied access to the court and the team's celebration because he did not have the correct credentials to be allowed on the floor.

“(The deputy) did not know who the man was and asked for the credential, and that’s when he tried to push past our deputy, and our deputy pushed him back, and there was another push that kind of moved up and struck our deputy in the face,” Sheriff’s office spokesman Sgt. Ray Kelly told the San Francisco Chronicle. “At that point, several bystanders intervened and the executive did ultimately get back onto the court without displaying credentials.”

#BREAKING: Sheriff's deputy reportedly pushed and struck in the face by a man believed to be a Toronto Raptors executive after Game 6 of the #NBAFinals at Oracle Arena, @ACSOSheriffs says. https://t.co/fobdK9iWEq pic.twitter.com/a4X0IysY5Z — Kristofer Noceda (@krisnoceda) June 14, 2019

“It’s not like we were going to chase him down,” Kelly said. “He had a right to be there, but he didn’t follow the credential policy.”

The Sheriff's Office labeled the incident battery on an officer, classified as a misdemeanor, and will be investigating with the Oakland Police Department.

Ujiri, 48, has been with the Raptors since 2013. Before that, he was the general manager of the Denver Nuggets, winning Executive of the Year in 2013.

No one has been arrested and the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office will be looking at the incident to see if charges will be filed.