The Pelicans picked up the 2020-21 option for head coach Alvin Gentry on Monday, according to ESPN's Malika Andrews.

Gentry has been New Orleans' coach since 2015. He is 145–183 in four seasons with the organization, reaching the postseason in 2018. The Pelicans finished 13th in the West in 2018-19 at 33–49.

The upcoming season will represent a new era for Gentry and the Pelicans. New Orleans agreed to traded Anthony Davis to the Lakers on Saturday and is expected to select Zion Williamson with the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft on Thursday. The Pelicans received Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Josh Hart from Los Angeles along with a slate of future draft picks in the Davis deal.

Gentry has reached the postseason three times in 16 seasons as an NBA head coach. His all-time record is 480–553. Gentry won the NBA Finals as an assistant with the Warriors in 2015.