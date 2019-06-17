Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey ended any speculation about guard Chris Paul's future with the team saying that not only has Paul not requested to be traded, but he won't entertain teams trying to acquire the perennial All-Star.

Morey went on Houston's SportsTalk790 on Monday and was asked about Paul.

"No, Chris Paul does not want to be traded," Morey said.

When asked if he would field calls on Paul, Morey said, "No, we want to add one more star to this team."

Paul, 34, is owed nearly $125 million over the next three years and is set to make $38.5 million next season. The nine-time All-Star averaged 15.6 points, 8.2 assists and 4.6 rebounds in 58 games.

The Rockets are committed to $125 million in salary cap for the 2019-20 season, with the NBA's cap will reportedly be set at $109 million

Houston has been eliminated from the playoffs by the Golden State Warriors in four of the last five seasons.