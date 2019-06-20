Matisse Thybulle Wishes His Late Mother Were With Him on NBA Draft Night

John Clark/NBCS/Twitter

Thybulle, who lost his mother to cancer earlier this year, kept her in his memory.

By Emily Caron
June 20, 2019

Washington forward Matisse Thybulle held back tears on Thursday night as he spoke about how his late mother inspired him after being selected by the Celtics with the No. 20 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. Although Thybulle will wind up with the Sixers via a trade, he walked across the stage with his mother in his memory.

"I wish she was here to see it," Thybulle told ESPN.

The Naismith National Defensive Player of the Year's mother was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia during Thybulle's senior season.

From Sports Illustrated's Greg Bishop's story on Thybulle earlier this season:

"The cancer went into remission, then came back. Elizabeth died the day before her son’s final home game. Senior Night. Teammates carried Matisse onto the floor but he did play one of his best games, even though he remembers only grief."

Thybulle's father, Greg, told Bishop that Matisse is the spitting image of his late mother and shares her same personality.

A four-year starter at Washington, Thybulle averaged 9.1 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game this season and was one of the country's best defensive players. 

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message