Jordan Bone's NBA Draft Party Erupted After He Was Selected in Second Round

This group couldn't be more excited that Jordan Bone is heading to the NBA.

June 21, 2019

Tennessee guard Jordan Bone's night went from disappointing to life-changing in a split second.

In videos captured at Bone's draft party, his brother, Josh was speaking to the room about how "hurt" he was that the night hadn't gone as they expected. The draft was already in the second round and Bone had yet to be selected.

While Josh was talking, someone noticed Jordan's name on the screen and pointed out that he'd been picked by the Pelicans.

The room erupted in cheers as everyone rushed the stage where Bone was sitting. After the dog pile on top of him cleared off, Bone appeared to be a bit emotional before someone realized his phone was ringing. It was the call everyone was waiting for him to receive.

The Pelicans selected Bone with the 57th overall pick. After two trades, he ended up with the Pistons, who he worked out for last week.

