Luka Doncic Wins Rookie of the Year Over Trae Young, Deandre Ayton at NBA Awards

Doncic is the first rookie to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and six assists in a season since Oscar Robertson in 1960-61. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 24, 2019

Mavericks guard Luka Doncic won Rookie of the Year at the NBA Awards in Santa Monica, Calif. on Monday. 

Doncic defeated Hawks guard Trae Young and Suns center Deandre Ayton for the award. 

The 20-year-old Slovenian is the fourth international player to win the award, joining Ben Simmons, Andrew Wiggins and Pau Gasol. Doncic posted a historic rookie season, becomming the first rookie since Oscar Robertson in 1960-61 to average at least 20 points, six rebounds and six assists per game. 

Dallas finished 14th in the West in 2018-19 at 33–49. Doncic finished the season with 21.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and six assists per game, shooting 42.7% from the field and 32.7% from three. 

Doncic is Dallas' second Rookie of the Year. Jason Kidd won the award in 1994-95. 

