Zion Williamson hasn't made his NBA debut yet, but he's already on the receiving end of some trash talk.

Enes Kanter joined Colin Cowherd on his radio show The Herd, where the host asked him how he feels about Williamson. While he was initially hesitant to answer the question, Kanter delivered a strong take.

"I kind of feel like he's overhyped like he's Julius Randle with hops," he said.

As Cowherd pointed out, this isn't the first time Williamson has been compared to Randle. While Kanter didn't hold back, he shared how he thinks Williamson has a chance to go far in his NBA career.

"If he develops his shot, he definitely could become a Hall of Famer. It's all in his hands. He just needs to put the work in and go out there and show the whole world."

"I feel like he's Julius Randle with hops."@EnesKanter on Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/d0iXjzZBCF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 26, 2019

After the video started picking up attention, Randle weighed in and called Kanter out on Twitter.

Yo @EnesKanter last time you guarded me I had 45 relax bro lol — Julius Randle (@J30_RANDLE) June 26, 2019

Kanter took Randle's ribbing in stride and responded with a jab of his own.

I remember brother.

That was the game y’all got the “L”

😂 https://t.co/w3B9c8swT5 pic.twitter.com/054h9c7iin — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) June 26, 2019

Both guys brought the receipts. Randle did indeed post 45 points when the Trail Blazers beat the Pelicans on March 15.

If Randle can put up that many points, then maybe Kanter should be a bit more concerned about what Williamson is capable of in the NBA.