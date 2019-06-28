Nike has officially launched Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first signature sneaker, the Nike Zoom Freak 1. The NBA MVP and Milwaukee Bucks superstar becomes the first signature basketball player for the brand since Paul George and joins an elite fraternity of current signature players that includes LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving. He is Nike basketball’s first European born and raised signature athlete.

Antetokounmpo re-signed with the Swoosh in 2017 after a mini sneaker war that included Adidas and Li-Ning, but the brand won out after they agreed to grant him a signature line.

About to formally unveil the Air Zoom Freak 1 in Athens with @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/AC4MG0Eyvw — Josh Benedek (@The_real_Jobby) June 28, 2019

Despite playing in one of the smallest markets in the NBA, Antetokounmpo’s marketability has continued to skyrocket. The Greek Freak became the third-youngest MVP winner since 1980. He had the 4th highest selling jersey during the 2018-19 season. He became the first international player to grace the cover of NBA 2K and has racked several deals with JBL headphones, Metro PCS, and Aegean Airlines.

The first colorway will be the Black/White edition that will launch on June 29 for $120.

Nike

Nike

The other two colorways unveiled during an event in Greece were the “Roses” colorway, which honors his late father, and “Brotherhood,” a representation of his bond with his brothers. The sneaker features responsive cushioning, forefoot lockdown and multidirectional traction to complement Giannis' versatility.

Nike will also release an apparel collection that embraces Giannis' freak moniker.