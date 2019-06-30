Report: Tobias Harris, 76ers Agree to Five-Year, $180 Million Contract

Tobias Harris was traded to the 76ers at the trade deadline last season.

By Charlotte Carroll
June 30, 2019

Forward Tobias Harris has agreed to a five-year, $180 million deal with the 76ers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.com reports.

Harris averaged 20 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season. The 76ers finished at 51–31, losing to the Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals after moving past the Nets in the first round. 

The 26-year-old was sent to the Sixers in a six-player deal ahead of the 2019 trade deadline. Philadelphia brought in Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott in exchange for Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet, a 2020 lottery protected first-round pick, the rights to the Heat's 2021 first-round pick, and the rights to the Pistons' 2021 second-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick.

Harris was drafted at No. 19 overall by Charlotte in the 2011 NBA draft out of Tennessee and then traded to Milwaukee. He's also played for the Magic and Pistons, before being traded to the Clippers in 2018.

