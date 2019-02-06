The Philadelphia 76ers made a big splash on Wednesday with their six-player trade with the Los Angeles Clippers to acquire Tobias Harris.

The 76ers brought in Harris, Boban Marjanovic and Mike Scott in exchange for Wilson Chandler, Mike Muscala, Landry Shamet, a 2020 lottery protected first-round pick, the rights to the Heat's 2021 first-round pick, and the rights to the Pistons' 2021 second-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick.

With the trade, Philadelphia now possesses what is arguably one of the best starting lineups in the NBA with a big four of Harris, Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid and Jimmy Butler. The team is reportedly planning on committing to those four players long-term, but only Embiid is under contract past next season.

The move came shortly after the team decided not to sign Corey Brewer to a long-term deal after having him on two 10-day contracts.

Now that the trade with the Clippers is official, take a look at who all is playing for the 76ers and what their current guaranteed contracts look like.

Projected Starting Lineup

Point Guard: Ben Simmons (two years, $14.5 million—extension-eligible in July)

Shooting Guard: J.J. Redick (one year, $12.5 million—unrestricted free agent in 2019 but Philadelphia has his Early Bird Rights)

Small Forward: Jimmy Butler (two years, $40.3 million—player option for 2019-20, expected to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 but Philadelphia has his Bird Rights)

Power Forward: Tobias Harris (one year, $14.8 million—unrestricted free agent in 2019 but Philadelphia has his Bird Rights)

Center: Joel Embiid (five years, $147.7)

Projected Bench

Markelle Fultz (two years, $18.1 million—team option for 2020-21 worth $12.3 million)

Zhaire Smith (two years, $5.7 million—team options for 2020-21 and 2021-22 worth $3.2 million and $4.9 million respectively)

T.J. McConnell (one year, 1.6 million—unrestricted free agent in 2019)

Amir Johnson (one year, $2.4 million—unrestricted free agent in 2019)

Mike Scott (one year, $4.3 million—unrestricted free agent in 2019)

Boban Marjanovic (one year, $7 million—unrestricted free agent in 2019)

Furkan Korkmaz (one year, $1.7 million—unrestricted free agent in 2019)

Jonah Bolden (four years, $3.4 million—$3.6 million owed for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 is non-guaranteed)

Justin Patton (one year, $2.7 million—unrestricted free agent)

Malachai Richardson (one year, $1.6 million—unrestricted free agent in 2019) (Reportedly acquired from the Raptors Wednesday)