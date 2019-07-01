Report: Isaiah Thomas, Wizards Agree to One-Year Deal

Thomas averaged 8.1 points and 1.9 assists in 15.1 minutes per contest last season.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 01, 2019

Free agent point guard Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Monday.

The move comes after the Wizards sent guard Tomas Satoransky to the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade Monday morning. Thomas, 30, will join guard Ish Smith in providing backcourt depth as John Wall continues to recover from an Achilles injury.

Selected by the Kings with the final pick in the 2011 NBA draft, Thomas spent three years in Sacremento before joining the Suns in 2014. Thomas was traded to the Boston Celtics in Feb. 2015 and went on to earn NBA All-Star nods in 2016 and 2017. He ended his 2016-17 campaign averaging a career-high 28.9 points per game.

During the second round of the 2017 playoffs, Thomas made headlines for leading the Celtics past the Wizards in a seven-game series. He finished the series averaging 27.4 points and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 44.9% from the floor, 46.3% from three-point range and 84.9% from the free-throw line.

Thomas has appeared in just 42 games for three teams since his All-Star campaign, however, as a hip injury has prevented him from returning to form.

Thomas averaged 8.1 points and 1.9 assists in 15.1 minutes per contest for the Nuggets last season.

