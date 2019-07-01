Anthony Davis, Dwyane Wade Tabbed NBA 2K20 Cover Stars

Anthony Davis will feature on the cover of the standard and digital deluxe edition of the upcoming edition of NBA 2K.

By Kaelen Jones
July 01, 2019

Anthony Davis and Dwyane Wade are set to feature on the covers of NBA 2K20, which releases worldwide on Sept. 6.

Davis will feature on both the standard and digital deluxe editions of the popular NBA video game. Wade, who retired this past season, will don the cover of its "Legend" version.

On the initial release of the cover, Davis wears variations of a Pelicans uniform, however New Orleans has agreed to trade the six-time All-Star to the Lakers. When the game officially releases worldwide, Davis will be portrayed wearing a Los Angeles uniform.

Wade is shown on the cover wearing the Heat's "Miami Vice" jersey colorway.

Davis is making his second-ever appearance on an NBA 2K cover (2016), while this will mark Wade's first. Wade previously donned the cover of EA Sports' NBA Live 2006 title.

