Most of the coveted NBA free agents have agreed to deals and at least three teams, the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers, are in a holding pattern waiting for a decision from NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

When Leonard decides who he will play for next season, it is likely he will become the 18th player this summer to agree to a contract of $100 million or more.

Players so far in this free agency period have collected agreed to over $3 billion in contracts, led by Klay Thompson and Damian Lillard, who are expected to sign deal worth over $190 million.

• The Golden State Warriors could possibly trade guard D'Angelo Russell even though they just completed a sign and trade as part of the Kevin Durant deal. (Marc Stein, New York Times)

• Free agent forward Anthony Tolliver agrees to a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Portland Trail Blazers. (Shams Charnaria, The Athletic)

• Free agent Isaiah Thomas agreed to a one-year deal with the Washington Wizards. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Free-agent forward Jordan Bell has agreed to terms with the Minnesota Timberwolves. (Malika Andrews, ESPN.com)

• Pau Gasol is seeking a return to the NBA after a foot injury ended his season. He says he should be ready for basketball activities next month. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)