While the biggest headline of this free agency week is the amount of money players have made (over $3 billion), it quickly ending speculation of where the top free agents such as Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Klay Thompson and Kemba Walker would land, but there is still one unknown out there.

The Kawhi Leonard watch has rolled on, with the Los Angeles Lakers still thinking they have the best shot at landing the two time Finals MVP, while the Toronto Raptors and Los Angeles Clippers also in the mix.

No decision on his next destination has been made, and as the holiday weekend gets started, it may be next week before anything is decided.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• The Memphis Grizzlies are exploring the trade market instead of a buyout for forward Andre Iguodala, who was traded from the Golden State Warriors. The Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks are among the teams with interest in Iguodala. (Tim MacMahon, ESPN.com)

• Amar'e Stoudemire and Monta Ellis having private workouts to attempt comeback bids. Ellis, 33 lsst played in the NBA in 2017, and while the 36 year-old Stoudemire last suited up in 2016. Jordan Schultz, ESPN.com)

• Kawhi Leonard will not make his decision until the "next few days" and has not discussed any two-year deals. (Jabari Young, The Athletic)

• There's a 99% chance Kawhi Leonard will be returning to Toronto to sign a two-year contract. (Jalen Rose, ESPN)