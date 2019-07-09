Report: Warriors Waive Shaun Livingston After Five Seasons

Livingston spent five seasons with Golden State before the team made him a free agent on Tuesday.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 09, 2019

The Golden State Warriors have waived veteran guard Shaun Livingston, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

According to Wojnarowski, Livingston is guaranteed $2 million of his $7.7 million salary this season. Livingston, 33, intends to continue playing and enters free agency as a valuable candidate for contending teams.

Drafted by the Clippers with the No. 4 overall pick in 2004, Livingston spent three years in Los Angeles before suffering a debilitating knee injury in 2007. Livingston tore his ACL, PCL and lateral meniscus while also spraining his MCL and dislocating his knee. He returned in 2008 on a two-year deal with the Miami Heat, where he played just four games.

Livingston had short stints with the Thunder, Bucks, Cavaliers, Wizards and Nets before landing in Golden State in 2014. During his time with the Warriors, Livingston helped the team win an NBA record 73 games in 2015 and reach five NBA Finals, winning three.

Livingston averaged 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds for the Warriors last season.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message