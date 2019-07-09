The Golden State Warriors have waived veteran guard Shaun Livingston, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Tuesday.

According to Wojnarowski, Livingston is guaranteed $2 million of his $7.7 million salary this season. Livingston, 33, intends to continue playing and enters free agency as a valuable candidate for contending teams.

Drafted by the Clippers with the No. 4 overall pick in 2004, Livingston spent three years in Los Angeles before suffering a debilitating knee injury in 2007. Livingston tore his ACL, PCL and lateral meniscus while also spraining his MCL and dislocating his knee. He returned in 2008 on a two-year deal with the Miami Heat, where he played just four games.

Livingston had short stints with the Thunder, Bucks, Cavaliers, Wizards and Nets before landing in Golden State in 2014. During his time with the Warriors, Livingston helped the team win an NBA record 73 games in 2015 and reach five NBA Finals, winning three.

Livingston averaged 4.0 points and 1.8 rebounds for the Warriors last season.