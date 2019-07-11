Stephen A. Smith After Westbrook-CP3 Trade: 'How About the Houston Rockets Now?'

The ESPN persona has high hopes for the Rockets after they acquired Oklahoma City's Russell Westbrook.

By Emily Caron
July 11, 2019

Stephen A. Smith sounded off on the reported blockbuster Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade that broke Thursday night, with Westbrook now reunited with All-Star guard James Harden in Houston. The ESPN persona has high hopes for the Rockets in light of the late-night deal.

"Russell Westbrook is going to Houston. He's teaming up with James Harden yet again," Smith said. "Here's the bottom line: We've been talking about the Los Angeles Lakers. We've been talking about the Los Angeles Clippers. How about the Houston Rockets now?"

The Thunder reportedly traded their All-Star point guard to the Rockets in exchange for Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025. The deal gives Oklahoma City a total of 15 first-round picks and the swap rights between 2020 and 2026, including eight first-round selections that the team has acquired since draft night.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message