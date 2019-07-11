Stephen A. Smith sounded off on the reported blockbuster Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade that broke Thursday night, with Westbrook now reunited with All-Star guard James Harden in Houston. The ESPN persona has high hopes for the Rockets in light of the late-night deal.

"Russell Westbrook is going to Houston. He's teaming up with James Harden yet again," Smith said. "Here's the bottom line: We've been talking about the Los Angeles Lakers. We've been talking about the Los Angeles Clippers. How about the Houston Rockets now?"

How about the ROCKETS!!!! pic.twitter.com/kyYYLIIjW1 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) July 12, 2019

The Thunder reportedly traded their All-Star point guard to the Rockets in exchange for Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, and pick swaps in 2021 and 2025. The deal gives Oklahoma City a total of 15 first-round picks and the swap rights between 2020 and 2026, including eight first-round selections that the team has acquired since draft night.