The NBA continues to win the sports headlines and on Thursday night, the league once again proved that when the Oklahoma City Thunder traded longtime guard Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for point guard Chris Paul and another set of first round picks and pick swaps.

The Thunder are offically in rebuild mode, after the Westbrook and Paul George trades, while the Western Conferene continues to stack superstars.

While the free agent market is drying up, Paul is now focus as it is expected that he will not spend a minute in Oklahoma City as the team would likely to try to dump his hefty salary.

• Miami remains a possibility for Chris Paul as the Thunder could trade their newly-acquired guard. Oklahoma City has picks they could use to incentivize the deal. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Thunder have agreed to trade Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, pick swaps in 2021 and 2025. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN)

• The Spurs have agreed to a deal with Trey Lyles after pulling their offer for Marcus Morris. (Adrian Wojnarowski, ESPN.com)

• Marcus Morris has agreed to a one-year, $15 million deal with the Knicks. (Shams Charania, The Athletic)