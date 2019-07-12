Report: Tyson Chandler Agrees to One-Year Deal With Rockets

Tyson Chandler is the latest player to join Houston after its trade for Russell Westbrook.

By Jenna West
July 12, 2019

Free-agent center Tyson Chandler has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Chandler joins Houston just one day after the team traded Chris Paul to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Thunder. Oklahoma City will receive four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps in addition to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari as a result of George's trade.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Rockets had been recruiting Chandler for weeks, and the reunion between Westbrook and James Harden played a role in the center agreeing to a deal with the team.

Chandler averaged 3.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 55 games split between the Suns and Lakers last season. The veteran enters his 19th NBA season and adds depth to Houston's frontcourt.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message