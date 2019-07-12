Free-agent center Tyson Chandler has agreed to a one-year deal with the Rockets, reports Marc Stein of The New York Times.

Chandler joins Houston just one day after the team traded Chris Paul to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Thunder. Oklahoma City will receive four unprotected first-round picks, one protected first-round pick and two pick swaps in addition to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari as a result of George's trade.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the Rockets had been recruiting Chandler for weeks, and the reunion between Westbrook and James Harden played a role in the center agreeing to a deal with the team.

Chandler averaged 3.1 points and 5.6 rebounds in 55 games split between the Suns and Lakers last season. The veteran enters his 19th NBA season and adds depth to Houston's frontcourt.