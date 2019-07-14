Giannis Antetokounmpo believes he only scratched the surface of his full potential despite leading the Milwaukee Bucks to an NBA-best 60 wins during his MVP season last year.

Speaking to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk, Antetokounmpo said he is at only "60 percent" of what he can fully become.

"There's a lot of things I can improve on," Antetokounmpo told ESPN. "First of all, [I have to] look at myself before I look at anybody else. Try to self-improve as much as possible. There are a lot of things that I got to work on in my game.

"A lot of people say, 'You are the MVP, you are one of the best players in the league, you are so dominant,'" he added. "But I think I can get better. I think I am at 60 percent of my potential, as good as I can be. I just want to be better. If I am in the same situation again [in the conference finals], react better, play the game better, play better, execute better."

Antetokounmpo also said he was happy with the moves the Bucks made during free agency and reiterated the importance he placed on winning and Milwaukee's commitment to making that happen.

"My goal is going to stay the same: It's get better, take it day by day, step by step, and the ultimate goal is to win a championship," Antetokounmpo said. "As long as that we are all on the same page and we are all focused on that goal, why not play for the Bucks 20 years, why not play 25 years? Why not, after playing, be a member of the coaching staff or a member of the front office? But we got to have the same goal. We got to have the same principles. ... We got to focus on winning a championship."

Antetokounmpo, 24, averaged 27.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.3 steals per game last season.

The Bucks finished the regular season 60–22 but fell to the eventual NBA champion Raptors in six games in the Eastern Conference Finals.