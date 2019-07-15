Report: Mark Cuban Fined $50,000 for Leaking Information to Reporter

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has reportedly been fined $50,000 for admitting he leaked information to a reporter from last week's NBA Board of Governors meeting.

By Charlotte Carroll
July 15, 2019

Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been fined $50,000 for admitting he leaked information to a reporter from last week's NBA Board of Governors meeting, reports ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

According to MacMahon, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive was concerned that information on the vote to allow coaches' challenges was being reported during the meeting, and Cuban immediately admitted to leaking information. The fine wasn't publicly announced. 

"I appreciate the irony of your reporting on a fine that someone should, but won't, get fined for leaking to you," Cuban told ESPN.

The NBA Board of Governors approved the implementation of in-game challenge flags for head coaches next season.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message