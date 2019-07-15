Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has been fined $50,000 for admitting he leaked information to a reporter from last week's NBA Board of Governors meeting, reports ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

According to MacMahon, Kings owner Vivek Ranadive was concerned that information on the vote to allow coaches' challenges was being reported during the meeting, and Cuban immediately admitted to leaking information. The fine wasn't publicly announced.

"I appreciate the irony of your reporting on a fine that someone should, but won't, get fined for leaking to you," Cuban told ESPN.

The NBA Board of Governors approved the implementation of in-game challenge flags for head coaches next season.