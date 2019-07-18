Charles Barkley still believes Kevin McHale was the toughest player the Hall of Famer has ever had to play against.

While speaking to reporters at Tuesday's 32nd annual Stake and Burger event, which benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rutherford County, Tenn., Barkley said there was no doubt McHale remained the best player he ever had to guard during his 16-year career.

"He's one of the greatest basketball players ever, and I actually work with him now on television," Barkley said, per the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal's Joseph Spears. "He's the best player I ever played against and had to guard."

Prior to Tuesday's comments, Barkley previously called McHale "unstoppable offensively" and added that "he gave me nightmares on defense."

Kevin McHale, who Charles Barkley called the toughest player he ever had to cover, shoots a hook in the paint: pic.twitter.com/srxFzq7b — SI Vault (@si_vault) October 10, 2012

McHale, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame 1999, spent 13 years with the Boston Celtics and averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds across 971 regular season contests. He won three NBA championships with Boston (1981, 1984 and 1986) and is a seven-time All-Star and two-time Sixth Man of the Year.

McHale is among the Celtics' career leaders in several categories, including games played, points scored and rebounds recorded. His No. 32 jersey was retired by the team in 1994.