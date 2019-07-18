Charles Barkley Still Thinks Kevin McHale is the Best Player He's Played Against

Barkley had some high praise for McHale.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 18, 2019

Charles Barkley still believes Kevin McHale was the toughest player the Hall of Famer has ever had to play against.

While speaking to reporters at Tuesday's 32nd annual Stake and Burger event, which benefits the Boys and Girls Clubs of Rutherford County, Tenn., Barkley said there was no doubt McHale remained the best player he ever had to guard during his 16-year career.

"He's one of the greatest basketball players ever, and I actually work with him now on television," Barkley said, per the Murfreesboro Daily News Journal's Joseph Spears. "He's the best player I ever played against and had to guard."

Prior to Tuesday's comments, Barkley previously called McHale "unstoppable offensively" and added that "he gave me nightmares on defense."

McHale, who was inducted into the Hall of Fame 1999, spent 13 years with the Boston Celtics and averaged 17.9 points and 7.3 rebounds across 971 regular season contests. He won three NBA championships with Boston (1981, 1984 and 1986) and is a seven-time All-Star and two-time Sixth Man of the Year.

McHale is among the Celtics' career leaders in several categories, including games played, points scored and rebounds recorded. His No. 32 jersey was retired by the team in 1994.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message