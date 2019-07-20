Report: Kyle Korver, Bucks Agree to One-Year Deal Worth $2.6 Million

The deal is reportedly worth $2.6 million.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
July 20, 2019

Free-agent guard Kyle Korver has agreed to a one-year, $2.6 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Saturday.

According to Wojnarowski, Korver was considering the Bucks and Sixers before ultimately deciding to join Milwaukee. His relationship with coach Mike Budenholzer, who he played under for three years in Atlanta, played a significant role in his choice.

Drafted as a second-round pick in 2003, Korver started his career with the 76ers and spent five seasons in Philadelphia before being traded to the Jazz. Korver had stops in Utah, Chicago, Atlanta and Cleveland and was traded twice in this offseason, to Memphis and Phoenix, before he was waived.

Over his 16-year NBA career, Korver has been regarded as one of the most accurate 3-point shooters of his generation, shooting 43 percent and leading the league in 3-point accuracy four times. He was named an All-Star in 2015, a season in which he averaged 12.1 points per game on 48.7 percent shooting.

Korver averaged 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists with the Jazz in 2018.

