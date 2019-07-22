The Washington Wizards will offer All-Star guard Bradley Beal a three-year, $111 million maximum contract extension when he becomes eligible to sign on Friday, general manager Tommy Sheppard told ESPN on Monday.

"At the very first moment allowed, we are going to offer Bradley the full max extension," Sheppard told ESPN.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Beal's agent, Mark Bartelstein, indicated that the 26-year-old guard will need time to consider the offer. Beal has until Oct. 21 to sign the extension, which would start with the 2021-22 season. His current contract runs through the 2020-21 season, with caps hits of $27 million and $28.7 million each of the next two years.

"There are moments in a career where there are big decisions to make, and Brad will work through everything and figure out the right thing to do," Bartelstein told ESPN. "There are nothing but great feelings for Ted [Leonsis], Tommy and Scott [Brooks]. They've treated Brad wonderfully."

Sheppard added that the Wizards are open to instead signing Beal to a new one or two-year deal. The team has no intensions on trading Beal should he pass on the extension. Beal could be eligible for a five-year, $254 million super-max extension next summer if he earns All-NBA status in 2019.

Now entering his eighth season in the league, Beal has a career average of 19.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He averaged a career-best 25.6 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5 assists in 2018.