Thunder Honor Victims of 1995 OKC Bombing With New City Uniform

The Thunder are honoring the victims and those who survived the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing with their new city edition uniforms for the upcoming season.

July 23, 2019

The Thunder are honoring the victims and those who survived the 1995 Oklahoma City bombing with their new city edition uniforms for the upcoming season as the 25th anniversary of the tragedy approaches. 

The team partnered with the OKC National Memorial & Museum to create the uniform as a tribute to "those who were killed, those who survived and those changed forever" on April 19, 1995. One hundred and sixty eight people were killed when the bomb went off at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in downtown Oklahoma City.

"April 19th, 1995 changed our city forever. The Oklahoma City National Memorial and Museum serves our community by helping us remember those lost, yet also tells a story of a city that comes together with compassion,"said Thunder executive vice president and general manager Sam Presti in a statement. "The Thunder is honored to continue to strengthen our relationship with the Oklahoma City Memorial with this endeavor."

The design features elements that pay tribute to the memorial. The "Gates of Time" span the side of the jersey with the times 9:01 and 9:03 appearing within the vents of the shorts: 9:01 represents the city before the bombing, while 9:03 follows as when the city began to come together and heal. A 90-year-old American elm, the Survivor Tree, is represented on the belt of the shorts, while inside the jersey there's a blue ribbon in remembrance. 

Along with the jerseys, the Thunder are underwriting a permanent exhibit at the museum. 

The uniform is one of four new designs for the team this season. 

