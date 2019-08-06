LeBron James Dubs NCAA's New Agent Criteria 'The Rich Paul Rule'

LeBron James blasted the NCAA for its new criteria for agents.

By Jenna West
August 06, 2019

LeBron James is calling out the NCAA for its new criteria for agents of NBA draft hopefuls.

The NCAA already issued new rules on amateurism and the NBA draft in 2019, and part of those allowed NCAA players who declared for the draft to hire agents before the event to test the waters and maintain eligibility. But the NCAA is now instituting an agent certification program that will start in August, requiring students testing the draft waters to be represented by a NCAA-certified agent.

CBS Sports’s Jon Rothstein first reported the criteria, but the list appears on an NCAA agent certification site. Candidates must meet prerequisites, including having a bachelor's degree, and then go through an application process that includes a background check, exam, fees and other steps.

After news of the certification broke on Tuesday, Twitter users felt the rule was in response to Rich Paul—James's agent, who founded Klutch Sports Group. Paul's helped reshape the NBA with his deals, and his client list includes Anthony Davis, Ben Simmons, Draymond Green and more. However, Paul does not have a bachelor's degree.

James weighed in on Twitter on the new rule by first sharing the simple message "#TheRichPaulRule." He later called the NCAA "BIG MAD and Scared" and said, "Nothing will stop this movement and culture over here."

While he's not happy about the news, at least it sounds like James won't let the new criteria ruin his mood or Taco Tuesday.

You May Like

More NBA

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message