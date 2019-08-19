Stephen Curry is sponsoring the creation of men's and women's golf teams at Howard University, The Washington Post's Wesley Lowery reported on Monday.

According to the Post, Curry, a three-time NBA champion with the Warriors and an avid golfer, will announce a seven-figure donation paid out over the next six years.

"No matter where you come from or what socioeconomic background you had, we all were that kid once upon a time that was just excited about finding out who they were as a person through athletics," Curry told the Post.

Curry’s donation will give Howard its first Division I golf program in its 152-year history. A Division II golf team folded in the 1970s.

The student-athletes who join Howard's golf program will reportedly also agree to volunteer with Eat. Learn. Play., a foundation run by Curry and his wife Ayesha that encourages healthy development in children.

Howard University atheltic director Kery Davis said hearing about Curry's donation "was sort of a jolt for us" to bring golf back to the school.

"Golf has always been a game of privilege,” Davis said. “An association with the sport can break down barriers."

University officials believe it will take about a year to hire a coach, recruit athletes and find a course to practice and play on.

Curry’s announcement will take place Monday at Langston Golf Course, a historic black golf course in Washington, D.C.