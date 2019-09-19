Mystics forward Elena Delle Donne will be awarded her second WNBA MVP on Thursday, according to ESPN's Mechelle Voepel.

Delle Donne will reportedly receive the award on Thursday night before Washington faces Las Vegas in the league's semifinals. Thursday marks Delle Donne's second MVP after winning the award with Chicago in 2015. She is the first player to win MVP with two teams.

The Delaware product received 41 of 43 first-place votes, per Voepel. Delle Donne led the Mystics to the No. 1 seed in the playoffs in 2019, averaging 19.5 points and 2.2 assists per game.

Delle Donne had a historic shooting year in 2019. She is the first WNBA player to post a 50/40/90 season as she shot 51.5% from the field, 43% from three and 97.4% at the foul line. Delle Donne scored 24 points in Washington's win over Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Washington traded for Delle Donne after the 2017 season. The Mystics reached the WNBA Finals in her first year with the team, but lost to Seattle. They have never won the championship in 22 seasons.