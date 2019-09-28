Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra agreed to a "long-term contract extension" with Miami on Saturday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The terms of Spoelstra's deal have not been announced

Spoelstra will enter his 12th year as Miami's head coach in 2019-20. He has a .590 career winning percentage with 523 victories.

The 48-year-old head coach reached four consecutive Finals from 2011-14. He is one of three active coaches with multiple championships, joined by Gregg Popovich and Steve Kerr.

Miami has made the playoffs in just two of the last five seasons. Spoelstra and the Heat finished 10th in the East in 2018-19 at 39–43.

Spoelstra has recorded nine winning seasons in 11 years with Miami.