Damian Lillard dropped his third rap album in August, and the Blazers point guard may have started a new rap beef in a recent podcast appearance after calling out Shaquille O'Neal.

“I think I rap better than Shaq," Lillard said on the Joe Budden Podcast in September. "I think he was viewed as Shaq. ... People weren’t looking like this [is] a real rapper. It was like, ‘That’s Shaq rapping.’ So, of course, it was a big deal.”

O'Neal didn't take kindly to Lillard's critique. The three-time Finals MVP released a diss track on his Instagram on Thursday, including a slew of lines that may cut deep for the Portland star.

"Take time to respond, there is no hurry," Shaq rapped. "You'll never be Westbrook, never be Steph Curry."

Damian Lillard said he's a better rapper than Shaq.



So Shaq responded with a diss track 🍿 pic.twitter.com/ZaTNDmt44P — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 1, 2019

Lillard clapped back with a track of his own on Tuesday, providing a SoundCloud link before heading to practice.

Ok I’m going to practice now... https://t.co/imVsfyCEzt — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) October 1, 2019

"New school got new hits, Space Jam, not Blue Chips," Lillard rapped on the track Reign Reign Go Away. "Hangman, you shoes s---, Game 6, I'm too lit. ... We both could be working at Kinkos, but Kobe won you them rings, though. "

Perhaps Lillard won the rap battle, though he has a ways to go to match Shaq's NBA accolades. The Big Diesel retired in 2011 after 15 All-Star appearances and five championships.