Carmelo Anthony will start for the Blazers against the Pelicans on Tuesday, according to ESPN's Marc Spears.

The 10-time All-Star is "expected to play about 20 minutes" in New Orleans, per Spears.

Anthony signed a one-year, non-guaranteed contract with Portland on Nov. 14. He last played in November 2018, joining the Rockets for 10 games before getting released. Anthony struggled in his short stint with the Rockets, shooting just 32.8% from three.

Portland enters Tuesday's matchup 12th in the Western Conference at 5–9. The Blazers have lost seven of their last nine games, including a blowout loss at Houston on Monday.

Anthony explained his reasoning for joining Portland in a YouTube video released on Monday.

“You know I always kept my eye on Portland,” Anthony said. “It just didn’t work out at other times, but now it seems like it’s a perfect opportunity.”

The Blazers are seeking their seventh straight playoff appearance in 2019–20. They reached the Western Conference finals last season for the first time since 1999–20.

Tip-off in New Orleans on Monday is slated for 7 p.m. ET.