LeBron James Becomes First Player to Record Triple-Double vs. Every NBA Team

LeBron James made history on Tuesday night when he became the first player in NBA history to record a triple-double against every team.

James tallied 25 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Lakers' 112-107 win over the Thunder at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tuesday marked James's 86th career triple-double, and his 13th as a Laker.

James entered Tuesday's matchup leading the NBA in assists. The four-time MVP is now averaging 11.1 assists per game along with 25.0 points and 7.6 rebounds.

James is fifth on the all-time triple-double leaderboard, trailing Jason Kidd, Magic Johnson, Russell Westbrook and Oscar Robertson. He notched his first career triple-double in January 2005, his second year in the NBA.

Westbrook will have two chances to match James in 2019-20. The 2016-17 MVP has recorded a triple-double against every team except Oklahoma City, where he spent the first 11 years of his career. The former Thunder star fell one assist short of a triple-double in Houston's win over Oklahoma City on Oct. 28.

The Lakers advanced to 12–2 with Tuesday's victory. They have the best record in the Western Conference, one game ahead of Westbrook and the Rockets.