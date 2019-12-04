Fat Joe on Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Not Signing With Knicks: 'They Didn't Want That Smoke'

Knicks fan Fat Joe has some beef with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

While appearing on SI Now, Fat Joe called out the Nets players for not signing with the Knicks in the offseason.

"They didn't want that New York Knick pressure. They didn't want that media attention," he said. "They said, 'Alright we want New York, but let's do the lesser of the drama. Let's go to Brooklyn.' "

Fat Joe, who said he's friends with Durant and Irving, wasn't afraid to take another jab at them.

"They didn't want that smoke. They didn't want to be on the Knicks and be back on the back of the [New York] Daily News, on the back of the [New York] Post."

The rapper compared Irving and Durant to former Knick Carmelo Anthony, who he said always dealt with the criticism in New York.

"So Melo, whether he wanted it or he didn't, you got to understand all the blame was going on him every day, every day, every day. He was taking the blame for everybody," he said.

Many Knicks fans like Fat Joe were shocked when both Irving and Durant decided to sign with the Nets in free agency last summer. After the two players teamed up, many declared that the Nets were the new No. 1 team in New York, continuing to e Knicks fans.