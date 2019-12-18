Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson has returned to "full weight bearing" exercises as he rehabs from knee surgery, according to ESPN's Andrew Lopez.

Williamson participated in the Pelicans' shootaround on Sunday, working on his jump shot with assistant Michael Ruffin. Despite Williamson's progress, no date has been set for his return, per executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin.

Williamson had meniscus surgery in his right knee on Oct. 21. The Pelicans initially projected Williamson's absence would last six-to-eight weeks.

"We're really excited with where he's at," Griffin said on the Pelicans' TV broadcast on Tuesday. "He's made really good progress. I know we've reached the eight-week point, and everyone is ready to see him. I think we're a little ways away yet, but today was a really big first step."

New Orleans has struggled without Williamson in 2019-20. The Pelicans fell to 6–22 on Tuesday with a loss to the Nets, dropping their 13th straight game.

In Williamson's absence, former Lakers forward Brandon Ingram has led the Pelicans by averaging 25.0 points per game.