The top two teams in the NBA facing off against each other when the Lakers and Bucks meet in Milwaukee on Thursday night. There can be only one team left with four losses after these two star-studded squads clash.

How to Watch:

When: Thursday, Dec. 19

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Lakers may have been caught looking ahead to this monumental showdown. Just a few days ahead of the game everyone has been anticipating, they slipped up on the road against the Indiana Pacers. A tough 105–102 loss with LeBron James missing a couple of important free throws and a late three-point attempt isn't how the Lake Show wanted to prepare for the best team in the East. The loss was their fourth of the season to pull them into a dead tie with the Bucks for the NBA's best record of 24–4. So, it may not have been the optimal way for the Lakers to head into this showcase, but it certainly adds to the incredible narrative surrounding it.

As always in the NBA, it's all about the superstars, and three of the NBA's best will be on display on Thursday. The Lakers' dynamic duo of James and Anthony Davis has taken no time at all in transforming L.A. from mediocre to contenders. Will two be greater than one in this instance?

When it comes to the Bucks, the conversation starts and stops with one man: Giannis Antetokounmpo. The reigning NBA MVP hasn't missed a beat this season. Despite the expectations and pressure being raised to a new level, the 25-year-old has risen to the occasion. His phenomenal exploits has the Bucks right where most prognosticators expected they would be. We know they are the class of the Eastern Conference. This game should tell us if they have what it takes to go head-to-head with the absolute top tier competition and prevail. If they can get it done here, perhaps that will help them in the spring when the playoffs arrive.