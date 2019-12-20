Chance the Rapper to Perform at Halftime of 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Cindy Barrymore/Shutterstock

With the 2020 All-Star Game being held in Chicago, the weekend's musical acts are fittingly homegrown.

As the Chicago Tribune's DeAntae Prince first noted, Chance the Rapper announced on Thursday at Chicago's Museum of Science and Industry that he will perform at halftime of this year's All-Star Game. The NBA later confirmed the news.

Another Chicago rapper, Common, will serve as the game's emcee and lead Sunday night's player introductions.

Taylor Bennett, Chance's younger brother, will perform at halftime of the 2020 NBA Rising Stars Game on Friday night.

The Bennett brothers will also serve as "NBA All-Star Ambassadors, partnering with the NBA, the Chicago Bulls and the Chicago Sports Commission to develop community and fan-driven program," the league said in its official release.

Chance announced the news at his non-profit organization SocialWorks' third annual Night at the Museum event. The event, hosted for the city's youth and families, is part of SocialWorks' Warmest Winter campaign, aiming to raise awareness and provide relief for individuals experiencing homelessness and hardship through Chicago's winters.

NBA Cares and the Bulls are supporting SocialWorks' Warmest Winter Events in lead-up to the NBA All-Star Game to further bridge the event and the community hosting it.

A number of other "special guests" will perform alongside Chance on All-Star Sunday night.

All-Star weekend is scheduled from Feb. 14-16 in Chicago, where it will be held for the third time. Chicago previously hosted the event in 1973 and 1988.