The Lakers have listed stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis as questionable for their Christmas Day matchup against the Clippers.

James missed his first game of the season against the Nuggets on Sunday while dealing with a thoracic muscle strain. Coach Frank Vogel said the injury occurred in Los Angeles' loss to the Pacers last Tuesday night and James then played through the injury in the team's loss against the Bucks on Thursday.

James played 37 minutes and registered his seventh triple-double of the season against Milwaukee.

Davis appeared to hyperextend his right knee during Sunday's game when he slipped on a wet spot on the court. He has only missed two games so far this season while dealing with a right ankle sprain and sore right shoulder.

The Lakers are 24–6 and have the second-best record in the NBA behind the Bucks (27–4).