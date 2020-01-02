Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler and Jordan Brand have mutually agreed to part ways on their footwear and apparel sponsorship, which was set to expire in Sept. 2020, according to ESPN's Nick DePaula. Butler is now open to talks with other brands that could kick in before All-Star Weekend.

Butler was the final draft pick in the 2011 NBA draft and was selected by the Chicago Bulls out of Marquette, which is a Jordan Brand school for basketball. He signed a contract with Adidas as a rookie but reportedly took a pay cut to join Jordan Brand by 2014.

Dwyane Wade, who also played for Marquette, was a former Jordan Brand athlete before signing with Li-Ning. The Chinese athletic apparel company signed Wade in September 2012 and later launched a World of Wade sub-brand within the company. DePaula reports that it remains to be seen if Wade would be interested in adding Butler to his sneaker line.

Butler is averaging 20.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.6 assists on the season.