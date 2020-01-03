Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports

The Heat are targeting Feb. 22 as the potential date for hosting a jersey retirement ceremony for Dwyane Wade at AmericanAirlines Arena, according to Ira Winderman of The Sun-Sentinel.

Wade's No. 3 jersey will become the fifth in franchise history to be retired, joining Alonzo Mourning's No. 33, Tim Hardaway's No. 10, Shaquille O'Neal's No. 32 and Chris Bosh's No. 1.

Winderman reports that Miami will hold a "more reserved ceremony" for Wade at the Feb. 22 game against the Cavaliers compared to previous jersey retirements. Instead, the team has plans to celebrate Wade on its off day on Feb. 21 after playing the Hawks in Atlanta on Feb. 20.

Wade retired at the end of last season as the franchise's all-time leading scorer. He won three championships with the Heat in 2006, 2012 and 2013 and will become the second member of the Big Three to have his jersey retired.

Wade, Bosh and LeBron James helped lead Miami to four straight NBA Finals appearances from 2011-14. Bosh's jersey was retired in 2019 after he spent six seasons with the Heat to close out his 13-year NBA career.